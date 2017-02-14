Joe Hall

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could face months on the sidelines after suffering a fractured metatarsal in Monday's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old has made an instant impact at City but lasted for just 15 minutes before limping off at the Vitality Stadium.

He underwent tests on Tuesday morning and will now "face further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff" according to a City statement.

Since arriving in a £27m move from Palmeiras last month, the Brazil international has immediately taken to life at the Etihad Stadium, scoring three goals in five appearances to force City's top scorer Sergio Aguero onto the substitute's bench.

City won all four of their games with Jesus starting as a lone striker, following a run of just two wins in five games.

After netting a brace against in City's previous outing against Swansea manager Pep Guardiola said he was "delighted with what he's done so far".

"That guy in the box has something special," said Guardiola. "He’s so intelligent. We are surprised because sometimes guys need a lot of time to settle and with others it’s immediate."

Aguero, who replaced Jesus at Bournemouth and played a crucial role in City's second goal, is likely to return to Guardiola's starting XI for their trip to Championship side Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round this Saturday.

Kelechi Iheanacho could also be called upon by the Spanish coach who may rest players ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Monaco next Wednesday.