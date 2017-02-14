Frank Dalleres

Captain Anne Keothavong insists she is optimistic that Great Britain can end their 25-year exile from the Fed Cup’s second tier despite being handed a nightmare draw for the World Group II play-offs.

Great Britain have been dealt a trip to Romania, whose line-up includes world No4 Simona Halep and is one of the strongest on paper in the draw, for the two-day tie in late April.

Victory would earn Great Britain promotion to World Group II for next year’s competition. Their last appearance at that level of the Fed Cup came in 1993.

“We would have loved a home tie to bring the GB team in front of as many fans as possible but we will rise to the challenge of facing Romania away,” said Keothavong.

“We have a strong team and I know the players won’t need any more motivation than the prospect of progressing to World Group II.”

A Great Britain side featuring world No10 Jo Konta, Heather Watson and Laura Robson beat Portugal, Latvia, Turkey and Croatia over four days last week in Keothavong’s first event as skipper to set up their clash with Romania.

Aside from Halep, who missed the surprise defeat to Belgium at the weekend with a knee injury, Romania can call on two more top-40 ranked players in Irina Camelia-Begu and Monica Niculescu.

“Romania have some great talent in their team and we are not underestimating the task at hand,” Keothavong added.

“Our preparations for the tie start now and we will not leave a stone unturned. I’m confident we have every opportunity to win.”

Great Britain were relegated to Europe/Africa Group I in 1993 after losing to Poland.

They reached the World Group II play-offs in 2012 and 2013 but lost to Sweden and Argentina respectively.