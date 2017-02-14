Ross McLean

Seamer Steven Finn has been handed the opportunity to stake his claim for a place in England’s squad for the Champions Trophy after replacing the injured David Willey for next month’s Caribbean tour.

Finn has not played white-ball cricket for his country since September 2015 but has been called up for three one-day clashes with West Indies in place of Willey, who has been ruled out after undergoing shoulder surgery.

England play two 50-over matches in Antigua, the first of which takes place on 3 March, and one in Barbados as limited-overs cricket dominates the cricket schedule prior to the Champions Trophy in June.

Willey is set to be ruled out until the start of the domestic season in April. The 26-year-old Yorkshire all-rounder partially tore a shoulder tendon during England’s one-day tussle with India on 22 January before being sidelined for the subsequent Twenty20 series.

“Willey had surgery on his left shoulder on Friday to further assess the injury he sustained whilst bowling in the third ODI against India last month,” read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“He has suffered a partial tear of a tendon and will be out of action until April.”

Middlesex quick Finn, who will cut short his stint in the Pakistan Super League, has played 65 one-day internationals but has not featured for England since their 93-run victory over Australia at Old Trafford in 2015 when he claimed 2-43 from eight overs.

Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett of Yorkshire and Warwickshire’s Chris Woakes are the other seam options in England’s 14-man squad to face West Indies.