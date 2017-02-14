FTSE 100 7279.49 +0.01%
views
Tuesday 14 February 2017 1:54pm

This Deutsche Bank analyst thinks the pound could fall another 16 per cent against the dollar

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Consumer credit growth and the flashing light marked ‘car financing’
DIVING-COLOMBIA-WORLD-SERIES-REDBULL
The pound could dive another 16 per cent again (Source: Getty)

The pound's dip today may have left some investors a little shaken - but you ain't seen nothing yet, one Deutsche Bank analyst has warned.

George Saravelos, the lender's global co-head of FX, said in a Bloomberg interview that the pound could fall as low as $1.05 - or another 16 per cent.

"Being bearish on sterling is one of our strongest views," he said on Bloomberg TV this morning, citing upcoming Brexit negotiations as a potential disaster for the pound.

"Even though intentions are quite positive on both sides [of the negotiating table], we're very concerned about the lack of time to complete a deal," he said.

"We're worried that negotiations will get stuck around this issue of the payment that the UK has to make to leave the EU, and things will stall quite quickly. It's one of the reasons we're so negative on the pound."

He said Deutsche is expecting sterling to drop "below $1.10, down to $1.08, $1.05".

"If you look at market expectations, data in the UK are at cyclical highs, so the risk is over the next few months, the data starts turning lower again.

"The market is pricing in rate hikes from the Bank of England, which we think is highly unlikely. The risks seem to be quite asymmetric in terms of a weaker pound from here."

The pound fell 0.4 per cent to $1.2474 in afternoon trading today, after official figures showed inflation was weaker than expected in January.

However, a number of organisations have become more bullish on the UK's prospects after Brexit - the most recent of which being the European Commission, which on Monday upgraded its forecast for UK growth in 2017 to 1.5 per cent, up from one per cent previously.

That followed similar moves from the Bank of England, the IMF and the OECD, all of which admitted their previous doom-mongering was had been wrong. So don't write the UK (or its currency) off just yet...

Tags

Related articles

The pound has fallen well below $1.25 on bad inflation news
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Now Sonos is hiking prices because of the weaker pound
Ashley Coates
Ashley Coates | Staff

Small businesses are all at sea over Brexit
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff