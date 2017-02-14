Mark Sands

Theresa May's government has just responded to an anti-Donald Trump petition signed by 1.8m people.

The petition, launched in late January, called on the government to scrap plans to invite Trump to the UK for a state visit.

MPs are set to debate the petition next week, but the government has today issued its own response, stressing that May remains committed to inviting Trump.

"HM Government believes the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit. We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised. "HM Government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition."

Launched by a member of the public, the petition claimed that Trump's visit should be scrapped, "because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen".

A date has yet to be confirmed for the President's arrival in the UK, although Metropolitan Police commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe has suggested the trip could take place "around June".