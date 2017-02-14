FTSE 100 7284.92 +0.08%
Tuesday 14 February 2017 11:13am

The government just responded to a Donald Trump petition signed by 1.8m people

Mark Sands
Trump was inaugurated as US president on 20 January. (Source: Getty)

Theresa May's government has just responded to an anti-Donald Trump petition signed by 1.8m people.

The petition, launched in late January, called on the government to scrap plans to invite Trump to the UK for a state visit.

MPs are set to debate the petition next week, but the government has today issued its own response, stressing that May remains committed to inviting Trump.

"HM Government believes the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit. We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised.

"HM Government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition."

Launched by a member of the public, the petition claimed that Trump's visit should be scrapped, "because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen".

A date has yet to be confirmed for the President's arrival in the UK, although Metropolitan Police commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe has suggested the trip could take place "around June".

