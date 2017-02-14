Oliver Gill

Shares in Pendragon, the UK's largest car dealership, fell over three per cent after the firm revealed its full-year figures and where it sees growth in the years to come.

The figures

Sales of new cars fell by 1.4 per cent to £2.2bn in the year to December but used car sales grew by 5.6 per cent to £1.9bn. Aftersales figures grew by 4.1 per cent to £317m.

While gross profit was 1.9 per cent higher at £560m, operating profit fell by 17.5 per cent to £100m and profit before tax was down 7.6 per cent at £73m.

However on an underlying basis – which "exclude items that are not incurred in the normal course of business" – operating profit rose by 0.7 per cent to £101m with profit before tax up (rather than down) 7.6 per cent at £75.4m.

Gross margins – the proportion of profit the firm makes on each sale – fell from 11.9 per cent to 11.8 per cent.

Dividends were increased by 11.5 per cent to 1.45p per share.

Why it's interesting

Despite concerns in some quarters that the impact of Britain's exit from the EU is starting to hit car sales in the UK, Pendragon chief executive Trevor Finn has previously remained bullish about what the future will bring.

He stated earlier this year that new car sales growth for the quarter to October was in line with the two per cent experienced in the market.

But it is the used car sector – and in particular through driving growth online by trying to pinch some of the ground of the likes of webuyanycar.com – that the owner of the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone dealerships is focused upon.

As the full-year figures represent, used car sales growth is expanding while new car sales are decreasing.

What the company said

Finn said:

"Future growth will be driven by our initiatives, our investment in additional physical capacity for used car sales and by our strategic advantages in IT and intellectual property.

We believe that we can achieve at least double digit growth in used revenue in 2017 and our aspiration over the next five years is to double our used vehicle revenue.

"In order to test this, during the final quarter of 2016 we invested in inventory and adjusted our algorithms and marketing initiatives with a view to driving growth in used vehicle activity levels to test the capacity of our current footprint."