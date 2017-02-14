Emma Haslett

Donald Trump may not be the most popular President ever to set foot in the Oval Office - but now a group of psychiatrists have warned his mental state is so unstable, he shouldn't be in the White House at all.

A letter to the New York Times signed by 35 psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers suggested Trump's speech and actions "demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions".

"His words and behaviour suggest a profound inability to empathise. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists)," they added.

Read more: Nine ways Trump has already fallen out with American voters

The letter noted that mental health organisations tend to hold back from critiquing the behaviour of public figures, a self-imposed moratorium known as the Goldwater Rule.

But they added silence over Trump's behaviour has "resulted in a failure to lend our expertise to worried journalists and members of Congress at this critical time".

"We fear that too much is at stake to be silent any longer," they said.

It's not the first time the President's unorthodox style has led experts to worry about his psychological state.

Yesterday conservative political commentator Andrew Sullivan told CNN journalists should be talking about Trump's mental health.

"To have such an unstable figure, incapable of accepting reality, at the center of the world, is an extremely dangerous thing," he said.

Read more: Trump has a corporate tax reform. It's the best reform. It's phenomenal.