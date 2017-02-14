Jasper Jolly

Growth in Germany rose in the fourth quarter of 2016, confirming a solid rate of expansion for the year as inflation approaches the European Central Bank's (ECB) two per cent target.

German GDP rose by 1.9 per cent during the year, after slightly lower than expected 0.4 per cent growth in the final quarter, according to the German Federal Statistics Office.

Domestic demand drove growth, along with increased government expenditure and a small rise in household consumption.

However, trade had a negative impact on growth figures, as import growth came in “markedly larger” than the increase in exports, according to the statistical authority.

Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to 1.9 per cent in Europe’s largest economy in January, up from 1.7 per cent the previous month.

The rise in inflation to its highest level in over three years will add to pressure from Germany on the ECB. German economists, including German central bank president Jens Weidmann, have been outspoken in criticising the ECB’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

However, the ECB has urged patience from countries approaching its target of near but below two per cent, with the central bank’s president, Mario Draghi, insisting inflation must rise sustainably across the entire Eurozone before he will countenance withdrawing quantitative easing stimulus or raising interest rates.

Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The ECB does not set policy according to the needs of the German economy, but the ammunition of the ECB hawks is getting more potent.”