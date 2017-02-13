Mark Sands

Finland's foreign minister has vowed to push for “a good deal” between the UK and the EU after talks with Brexit secretary David Davis.

Davis met Timo Soini in Helsinki at the start of a two-day trip to the Nordic region, and Soini called for "constructive" talks with the UK.

“We are hoping, of course all of us, to have a good, decent deal to be done with the UK and European Union, after this Brexit vote,” he said.

"We know what everybody wants is very difficult and it has its challenges but we can overcome them."

Soini has previously described punishing the UK for the Brexit vote as “a no-go road”.

Davis added the pair had shared “friendly, amicable discussions”, arguing that the UK and Finland “are on the same page”.

“There is an outcome for this which is good for Britain and good for the European Union. And we want that, we want a successful EU,” Davis said.

Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to formally launch Brexit negotiations by the end of next month.