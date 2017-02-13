Bob Baker

Paul Gustard has brought a bit of Saracens to the England fold, and it has yielded well so far. Gustard has provided a positivity, an upbeat confidence that has made the squad believe.

Senior management were aware of the necessity to bring in a figure who was extroverted and emotional, not only to counter the more restrained characters within the set-up. Gustard conveniently also happens to be one of the most respected defence coaches in Britain.

As Eddie Jones put it: “You need some guys who want to be at the front of the bus and some at the back. If everyone wants to be at the front it won’t work.”

Every worthy camp has its positive influences. Wasps, England and the British and Irish Lions had Paul Stridgeon, otherwise known as “Bobby”, who, while being a strength and conditioning taskmaster, would be the epicentre of all joviality.

There aren’t many who can give more amusing accounts of tours gone by, more recollections of wild end-of-season celebrations than Bobby. ‎

Although Stridgeon is no longer with England and is now bringing much amusement (and pain) to Toulon, Gustard is building the “can-do” confidence at Pennyhill Park, the self-belief that might reinforce a defensive wall, or propel Elliot Daly try-wards in a game’s dying moment. ‎

Roof open, roof closed, stands full, stands empty, fans well-imbibed, fans sober; whatever the conditions, England are primed.

There are no obstacles when you’re energised by adversity; the stumbling blocks don’t exist when you wouldn’t be without them.

A thoroughly depleted England squad went to Cardiff for Saturday’s Six Nations clash in the necessary mental state, and found motivation in all aspects that might have otherwise been drivers of introversion.

The atmosphere was electric and England loved it. Nathan Hughes was continually smashed but his appetite to make headway only grew. The Welsh questioned Joe Marler’s resolve with a scrum five metres out‎ and he shunted them back. Jamie George was asked to be a six foot defensive wall, before standing seven and a half.

Where others may have folded, England grew, and Gustard should take some of the credit. England didn’t just cope with the sideshows and intimidating Welsh reception, they loved it.