Nina Edy

If you’re into cheesy Valentine’s gestures, look no further than this: Domino’s Pizza has created a 22-carat gold pizza slice engagement ring, topped with diamonds that resemble pepperoni.

A lucky customer will win the chance to get their hands on this limited edition slice via a competition on the pizza giant’s Facebook page.

The move came as research showed six per cent of men will propose over food this Valentine’s Day, while three quarters of couples said they’re staying in for the evening.

Domino’s anticipates that Valentine’s Day could be its busiest day of the year with 475,000 pizzas expected to be made throughout the day and 1,400 pizzas ordered a minute during the evening.

