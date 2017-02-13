Mark Sands

The City of London's lord mayor Andrew Parmley will follow closely in the footsteps of government ministers by leading a trade delegation to China later this month.

Foreign office minister Alok Sharma began a four day trip leading a delegation of life sciences firms earlier this week as the government seeks to boost ties with China, and Parmley will follow suit by jetting eastwards on Thursday.

Over ten days, the lord mayor will visit Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin, meeting business leaders and policy makers.

Parmley's predecessor made a similar trip last year, and speaking ahead of his visit, Parmley said: “It is no secret that our relationship with China is more important than ever as we negotiate our departure from the European Union, but I believe that opportunities to collaborate will continue to emerge, benefitting both our economies, as well as driving wider global growth.”

Despite fears of a "general prejudice" on Chinese investment in British infrastructure, May has been keen to strengthen the UK's relationship with China - Chancellor Philip Hammond also visited last year, and the UK hosted Chinese vice premier Ma Kai in November.

May is set to make her own trip to China later this year.