Oliver Gill

A beancounting Brexit boost is on the cards according to some of the very people charged with negotiating Britain's exit from the EU.

Nearly half (47 per cent) of MPs polled by YouGov believe Brexit will have a positive impact on the accountancy sector, as clients will run to their trusted financial advisers to understand the implications of Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50.

“Many of the ramifications of Brexit remain unclear, especially around issues such as passporting rights, tax, compliance and the general impact on business," said Mark Farrar, the chief executive of the Association of Accounting Technicians which co-commissioned the survey, adding:

However, amongst all this uncertainty it is very clear that accountants have a valuable role to play.

Meanwhile, John Williams, the UK head of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, said: “It is good to see that MPs are confident that the accountants will rise to the challenge posed to business by the uncertainties of Brexit."

More than half (55 per cent) of the MPs surveyed believe EU tax legislation such as VAT and excise duties, should be reviewed now rather than waiting until Brexit has taken place.

Williams added what was also important was a recognition MPs will need help from accountants in deciding the finer details of negotiating the UK's exit.

He said: "MPs need to be fully aware that the world-class status of our financial services will be a vital resource in securing the best deal for UK plc.”