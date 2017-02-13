RMT staffing row flares ahead of fresh talks with Southern rail tomorrow

Rebecca Smith

It might be Valentine's Day tomorrow but don't expect love to be in the air when the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and Southern rail meet for fresh talks.

The talks, which will be held at conciliation service Acas, are aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over the role of the guard, after train drivers' union Aslef reached an agreement (subject to a members' referendum) earlier this month.

Ahead of the talks, the row has flared again as the RMT highlighted fresh figures it had compiled saying many train services continue to operate without a second member of staff, despite promises made by Southern bosses.

For nine days across January and February, when there was no industrial action, the RMT said at least 26 trains didn't have an on-board supervisor.

"These are only the instances that have been reported and I have to say that our members think these figures are the thin end of the wedge and instances of driver only trains are far, far more widespread and increasing," said Mick Cash, the RMT's general secretary. "Guaranteeing a second member of safety critical staff on every train is only way you can guarantee access for all and a safer journey for passengers."

A Southern spokesperson said in response: "We said we would roster a second person to every train that had one before, and we are. However we also said in exceptional circumstances when an on board supervisor is unavailable we will run the train, rather than cancel it, because it is in passengers' interests to do so."

There is hope that a solution to the dispute will be found sooner rather than later, though the RMT has criticised Aslef's deal with the train operator as a "shocking and historic betrayal" of workers and passengers.

The deal includes details of circumstances when a train can be operated without an on-board supervisor.

Southern's spokesperson said: "We call on the RMT to follow the same consensual spirit and leadership shown by Aslef and come to the table with the courage, confidence and conviction to settle their dispute for the benefit of passengers, the regional economy, their members and our employees."