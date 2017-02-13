Weaker pound prompts Sonos price hike

Ashley Coates

The audio equipment specialist, Sonos, has announced that it is increasing prices on its UK catalogue.

“Our prices are defined regionally,” the company said in an email to its customers.

“In the UK, this includes local taxation and import duties, but we pay for everything we make in US dollars.”

“Over recent months, there has been a significant change on the US Dollar to GBP exchange rate. As a result, our existing pricing has become unsustainable and, like many other companies, we have to increase prices for all products priced in GBP.”

Read more: Food suppliers squeezed as supermarkets play hardball in Brexit price talks

From 23rd February, prices in the Sonos range will be going up by as much as 25 per cent for each unit in the catalogue.

The price tag for the company’s Sub and Playbar units will be going up from £599 to £699. Their Play:1 will be selling for £199, up from £169, and the Sonos Play:3 will be £40 more expensive at £299.

Sonos joins a growling list of US technology firms that are increasing prices due to the weaker pound. Apple has already upped the prices on the Macbook while Amazon Web Services and Microsoft warned they would be adding to the costs of their products this year.

Read more: Firms are unwittingly entering the political fray with Brexit price rises

In January, California-based Tesla Motors blamed “currency fluctuations” for a five per cent increase in the price of its cars.

The value of the pound has fallen by 17 per cent against the dollar since the vote on the UK’s membership of the EU took place in June last year.

With inflation likely to continue rising this year, economists are expecting other dollar-denominated multinationals to continue the trend in 2017.