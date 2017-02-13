Hayley Kirton

The European Commission today boosted the UK's growth forecasts, indicating the impact of Brexit on the country's economy might not be as bad as it originally feared.

The EU increased its outlook for GDP growth for 2017 to 1.5 per cent, up from the one per cent prediction it gave in November. Its outlook for 2018 remained unchanged at 1.2 per cent.

Although the UK has held up well so far, the report from Brussels warned a slowdown could be around the corner, while the impact of businesses delaying investment decisions thanks to referendum result uncertainty would make itself more apparent in 2017.

"The impact of the vote, by the UK to leave the EU in the referendum held on 23 June 2016, on growth has yet to be felt," the report read.

Today's report also marks the first time in almost a decade the European Commission has predicted all EU companies are expected to grow during its forecasting period, which is until 2018 in this instance.

The European Commission increased its forecasts for the euro area. Its 2017 prediction was lifted to 1.6 per cent, up from 1.5 per cent, and its 2018 prediction to 1.8 per cent, up from 1.7 per cent. Meanwhile, growth forecasts for the EU as a whole were lifted to 1.8 per cent for 2017, up from 1.6 per cent, and maintained at 1.8 per cent for 2018.

However, inflation was also predicted to pick up in the not-too-distant future, with EU-level forecasts for 2017 and 2018 of 1.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively, compared with 0.3 per cent in 2016. In UK, inflation is expected to rise to 2.5 per cent in 2017 and 2.6 per cent in 2018.

"The economic recovery in Europe continues for the fifth consecutive year," said Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commission's vice president in charge of financial services, who recently jetted to London to meet with City chiefs. "In these uncertain times, however, it is important that European economies stay competitive and able to adapt to changing circumstances.

"This requires continued structural reform effort. We also need to focus on inclusive growth, ensuring that the recovery is felt by all."

Pierre Moscovici, commissioner for economic and financial affairs, taxation and customs, added: "With uncertainty at such high levels, it's more important than ever that we use all policy tools to support growth."