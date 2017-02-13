Emma Haslett

Not looking forward to lunch today? That's hardly surprising: a new study has found a whopping three-quarters of Britons eat the same lunch every day - with 58 per cent saying they've eaten the same thing for as long as they can remember.

The study, by the New Covent Garden Soup company, found 81 per cent of people are "bored" by their lunch choices, with 30 per cent saying other people have actually commented on their boring choices.

How boring is your lunch? Take our quiz below.

1. Pick your lunch Sandwich Jacket potato Salad 2. Pick your sarnie Cheese Ham 3. Pick your side Quinoa salad Fruit Chocolate bar 4. Pick your crisps Keeping it real with Ready Salted Walkers Keeping it low-cal with Barbecue Popchips Keeping it old school with Salt & Vinegar Discos 5. Pick your favourite lunch spot Pret a Manger Chiltern Firehouse, obvs Boots (nothing beats its Meal Deal) « PrevNext »

The study found the humble ham sandwich is the most common repeat lunch, followed by cheese sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, then salad. Yawn.

Why are people so boring about their lunch choices? For three-quarters, it was simply a matter of it being easier - while another 45 per cent suggested it was cheaper, and 37 per cent said it was "just habit".

“People tend to be much more willing to experiment with their main meal of the day. Breakfast and lunch are often meals that bring out our inner conservative," said food psychologist Becky Spelman.

But she added that repeating meals isn't necessarily the healthiest move: "Eating the same thing every day means we risk not getting a wide enough array of nutrients, as well as simply being very monotonous.”

Still, it appears Londoners, at least, may be trying to get themselves out of the malaise.

A report published in December suggested 40 per cent of those in the capital were sick of high street lunch options, with a third saying they feel guilty about buying their lunch from big chains.

Lewisham dwellers were the most bored, with 49 per cent saying what is available isn't good enough - meaning 71 per cent of them bringing food in from home.