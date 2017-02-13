FTSE 100 7263.99 +0.07%
A surge in copper prices is boosting shares in London's FTSE 100 miners

Courtney Goldsmith
Copper prices have risen on the back of disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines
Copper prices have risen on the back of disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines (Source: Getty)

Top London-listed miners' shares were given a boost this morning on the back of strong metal prices.

Mining stocks increased 1.6 per cent as London Metal Exchange three-month copper prices increased about one per cent to the metal's highest price in 20 months this morning.

Gains were driven by supply pressure as the world's two biggest mines are facing production stoppages.

BHP Billiton declared a force majeure at its Escondida mine Friday, sending copper to close up 4.2 per cent at $6,095 a tonne - its highest since June 2015. Yesterday, the mine was attacked by vandals who forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike.

In Indonesia, Freeport McMoRan has been issued a new permit from the government for its Grasberg mine where exports have been suspended for a month.

Shares in Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta climbed between 1.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

