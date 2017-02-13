Courtney Goldsmith

We've just been given more details about a new SUV inspired by the discontinued Land Rover Defender, which fracking boss Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to lovingly recreate - although not to the letter, it turns out.

Tom Crotty, the director of Ratcliffe's Ineos, told the BBC's Today Programme Ratcliffe is planning to create a Defender-style SUV.

Pro-Brexit Ratcliffe, who founded the UK chemicals company Ineos, is working to fill the gap left in the market when Land Rover stopped production on its famous 4x4 in January 2016.

Following a six-month study of the car market, Crotty confirmed the company's plans to revive the spirit of the Defender with its own "traditional off-roader".

"That's where the real gap in the market is - for a real, tough, uncompromising 4x4 machine," Crotty said.

Although it had been reported Ratcliffe was in talks with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to buy the intellectual property to the car, Crotty said today Ineos hadn't bought the rights to it and wasn't planning to partner with JLR. Instead, the new SUV will embody the spirit of the Defender.

What's encouraging is that Ratcliffe will keep jobs for the new SUV venture in Britain. Crotty said Ineos hopes to create jobs in the north and is "committed to the UK manufacturing economy".

Ratcliffe, who is worth £3.2bn, started showing an interest in the off-road vehicle last year when he met with senior executives at the Tata-owned car manufacturer.

Crotty said the project showed Ratcliffe's dedication to British manufacturing. "It is Jim's brainchild. He had a passion for this type of vehicle, he sees the opportunity.