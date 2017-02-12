Ross McLean

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes it would be the inopportune moment for Arsene Wenger to leave the club should the Frenchman opt to end his 20-year association with the Gunners at the end of the season.

Wenger, whose contract expires in the summer, continues to polarise opinion amongst Arsenal fans, having failed to deliver a Premier League title since 2004.

The 67-year-old has denied intimating to ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright that his time at the club was coming to a close, something Keown insists would be counter-productive for all at Emirates Stadium.

“I do feel that if he was to go now, without any succession plan from the club, it would be too soon,” said Keown. “I don’t think the board, or the club, are yet ready for him to leave.

“There is a lot of thinking to be done at a high level. That end is coming, but maybe another contract of one year or two years.”

Arsenal returned to winning ways following successive Premier League defeats with victory over relegation-threatened Hull on Saturday. The Gunners face Bayern Munich in the last 16 first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday.