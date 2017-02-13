Clintons mulls shutting up more than a hundred shops

Rebecca Smith

Greetings cards chain Clintons is mulling the closure of more than a hundred high street stores, causing concerns over jobs.

According to The Telegraph, the chain’s US owner American Greetings is contemplating shutting 120 of its 393 Clintons shops, which have not been modernised yet and are “subject to an ongoing strategic review”.

American Greetings has also slowed down the programme to revamp stores, injecting £1m last year, compared to £14m in 2015. Property agents at Knight Frank, who have been brought in to review the company’s stores, denied there would be a raft of store closures.

Clintons was bought out of administration by American Greetings in 2011, but it has faced stiff competition from the likes of Card Factory and Paperchase.

An American Greetings spokesman said the firm was “continually reviewing our portfolio, evaluating the performance of our stores, whilst looking at opportunities to open up new stores”.

It comes after the news that fellow stationery store Staples is set to see its brand disappear from the UK high street, after the sale of its UK arm to restructuring specialist Hilco Capital.

Staples Inc. has sold its UK retail business for a "nominal" amount while the company focuses on a different strategy in Europe.