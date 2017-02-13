City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, hotels and a precious metal explorer. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Ashfords LLP

National legal and professional services provider Ashfords LLP has appointed Jim Morris as a partner and head of the firm’s expert aviation team. Having previously worked for six years as the aviation partner at Irwin Mitchell, Jim is a leading aviation law expert with more than 26 years’ experience in aviation and litigation. As a former professional pilot in the RAF, he has used his aviation and legal expertise to specialise in representing the victims of international air accidents including the Shoreham Air Show, the police helicopter crash onto the Clutha pub in Glasgow and the Germanwings suicide in the French Alps. Jim’s appointment to the firm will help boost Ashfords’ expert-led and reputable aviation offering to its range of adept products and services. Jim is also a member of a number of prestigious groups including the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, the Royal Aeronautical Society, the American Association for Justice, European Air Law Association and International Bar Association.

Travelodge

Craig Bonnar has been appointed to the position of chief operating officer at budget hotel chain Travelodge. Craig will report directly to the chief executive, Peter Gowers and be a member of the group’s operating board. He will take direct management responsibility for leading the group’s hotel operations across more than 500 hotels in the UK and Spain. Craig joins Travelodge after more than 20 years with Asda Wal-Mart and will bring with him extensive experience in leading large multi-site operational teams to deliver great customer service at low-cost. During a career which began with a spell on the checkouts before joining the company’s graduate training programme, Craig held a range of senior positions including managing director of the cleaning and facilities business City FM, operations director for Scotland & Northern Ireland, head of retail operations and vice president, store proposition and format development.

Greatland Gold

Aim-listed precious and base metals exploration and development firm Greatland Gold has appointed Michael McNeilly as non-executive director. Michael is the chief executive officer of Metal Tiger, which has a large interest in a silver, lead and zinc project in Thailand, and is an experienced corporate financier having advised private and publicly listed companies on a variety of corporate transactions during his tenure at Arden Capital Partners and Allenby Capital. Michael studied Biology at Imperial College London and has a BA in Economics from the American University in Paris.

