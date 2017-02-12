FTSE 100 7258.75 +0.40%
views
Sunday 12 February 2017 1:41pm

Rebel peers are confident of amending Theresa May's Article 50 Bill in the House of Lords

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Rising social awareness is driving a business start-up revolution
Queen Elizabeth II Attends The State Opening Of Parliament
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

Rebel peers are confident of amending the Article 50 Bill with protections for EU nationals once the legislation arrives in the House of Lords.

The Bill, which grants Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger Brexit talks, was passed unamended by the House of Commons last week.

But both the Lib Dems and Labour have tabled amendments in the Lords offering protections for the rights of EU citizens.

A similar amendment was rejected in the Commons, but the makeup of the House of Lords means that opposition peers can unite to outnumber Conservatives in the chamber.

And sources within the Lib Dems say they have enough cross-party support to force through changes to the legislation.

Read More: Parliament is likely to be virtually powerless as Brexit remakes Britain

Should they succeed, the amended bill would then be returned to the House of Commons for approval.

Although MPs would be able to force the Lords to reconsider, a long-running dispute could endanger the Prime Minister's hopes of beginning Brexit talks by the end of March.

May has repeatedly stressed her desire to offer similar guarantees to the rights of Europeans, but has been held back by an inability to secure equivalent protection for British nationals currently living on the continent.

Read More: Is it time to abolish the House of Lords?

It comes as former Lib Dem peer Baroness Nicholson has warned the party away from "cheap political stunts" to delay Brexit.

Nicholson, who quit the party in September, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that the Lib Dems' amendments showed disrespect to last summer's referendum verdict.

"To my former colleagues I say this - don’t dishonour your democratic principles because you disagree with the outcome of the referendum. Don’t limit our country’s chances of success outside the EU in a cheap political stunt. Don’t wreck this bill," she said.

Tags

Related articles

Article 50: What has Parliament decided in its Brexit debates so far?
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Here are all the Labour MPs who just voted against the Brexit Bill
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Labour shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quits frontbench
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff