Hayley Kirton

Bank of England officials have been meeting with various senior City figures, with wishlists for Brexit high on the list of talking points.

Many across the financial sector have warned a bad Brexit deal with no suitable substitute for passporting, the complex set of rights currently used by UK firms to access EEA markets, and no transition period will leave businesses scrambling to get their house in order before the two-year Article 50 period is over.

However, the Sunday Time has reported top dogs at the the Bank of England have regularly been meeting with industry figures, giving them an opportunity to discuss what they want from the Brexit deal.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

Although securing Brexit deals will ultimately fall on the government's shoulders, Bank officials have voiced opinions on what various options for the UK outside the EU are likely to mean for the financial sector.

In a Treasury Committee hearing back in January, governor Mark Carney told MPs it was likely in the country's best interests for a transitional arrangement to be secured, although he added the consequences of not getting one "would be greater for Europe than the UK".

Meanwhile, back in October, deputy governor Jon Cunliffe, who oversees financial stability, indicated firms in need of a new home post-Brexit were more likely to opt for New York than they were Frankfurt, Paris or Amsterdam as the financial ecosystem currently offered by London would be difficult to replicate in any of the European capitals.