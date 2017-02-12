FTSE 100 7258.75 +0.40%
Sunday 12 February 2017 12:56pm

Klimt painting set to fetch more than £45m at auction

Alys Key
The 1907 painting last sold for $5.8m in 1994 (Source: public domain)

A painting by Gustav Klimt is expected to sell for at least £45m at auction next month.

The 1907 landscape, entitled ‘Bauerngarten’, will go up for sale at Sotheby’s in London on 1 March.

It was previously sold at Christie’s for $5.8m in 1994, and appeared in a Royal Academy exhibition last year.

Works by the Viennese master typically fetch some of the highest prices in the art world. Last week it was reported that Oprah Winfrey had sold a Klimt portrait for $150m.

Another Klimt landscape, ‘Church in Cassone – Landsape with Cypresses’, sold for $43m in 2010.

