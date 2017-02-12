Alys Key

A painting by Gustav Klimt is expected to sell for at least £45m at auction next month.

The 1907 landscape, entitled ‘Bauerngarten’, will go up for sale at Sotheby’s in London on 1 March.

It was previously sold at Christie’s for $5.8m in 1994, and appeared in a Royal Academy exhibition last year.

Works by the Viennese master typically fetch some of the highest prices in the art world. Last week it was reported that Oprah Winfrey had sold a Klimt portrait for $150m.

Another Klimt landscape, ‘Church in Cassone – Landsape with Cypresses’, sold for $43m in 2010.