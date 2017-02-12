FTSE 100 7258.75 +0.40%
Sunday 12 February 2017 11:47am

John Lewis, Pret and the 30 biggest private companies MPs want held more accountable

Lynsey Barber
Leading UK Supermarkets Compete For Their Share Of The Market In The Run Up To Christmas
Large companies with many employees and big pension schemes should be more transparent, say MPs (Source: Getty)

Middle class favourite John Lewis and lunch time hotsport Pret a Manger are just two of Britain's most well-known businesses which could be subject to a stricter code of governance traditionally reserved for Britain's top public companies.

Under new proposals suggested by a group of MPs, 30 of Britain's biggest privately owned companies would have to set out how they comply with the code on matters such as accountability, relations with shareholders and remuneration, or to explain why they have not complied with the rules.

Arcadia Group, the company behind high street favourites such as Topshop and Miss Selfridge is also one of the firms identified by MPs as part of an investigation into the collapse of BHS, along with other fashion stores River Island and New Look.

MPs argue that the biggest firms which are not listed should be more transparent following the collapse of BHS last year which left a huge £200m pension deficit. They claim the stricter reporting would reduce the chances of such a thing happening again.

John Lewis
Swire
OCS Group
Cordant Group
Arcadia Group
Specsavers
Bestway Group
2 Sisters Food Group
TI Automotive
Wilko
Pentland Group
Care UK
New Look Retail
Bakkavor Group
Ineos
Mott MacDonald
Matalan
Clarks
Laing O'Rourke
TJ Morris
Iceland
WSH
Bourne Leisure
Arup Group
River Island
Arnold Clark Automobiles
Pret a Manger
Odeon and UCI Cinemas Group
Vue International
Virgin Atlantic
