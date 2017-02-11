FTSE 100 7258.75 +0.40%
Saturday 11 February 2017 1:13pm

Snow in the City causes flight delays at London's airports

Courtney Goldsmith
Source: Getty

For once, it appears the Met Office's warnings of snow in the City were true.

Snow showers broke out in London in the early afternoon - but now some flights leaving the UK are facing delays.

Heathrow said in a tweet it is experiencing some delays due to the snowy weather.

This comes after news of severe delays on the Piccadilly line's route to all Heathrow terminals due to signal failure.

A spokesperson for the company said flights are looking at delays of just 10 to 15 minutes.

Luton said plane deicing schedules are causing some delays on the runway.

Customers at Gatwick have taken to Twitter to complain about long delays.

British Airways said its flights at Gatwick experienced a "small impact" from the snowy weather conditions - but not from strike action.

London's airports have suggested travellers check with individual airlines for more information about flight delays.

Early this morning, the Met Office updated its yellow warning for London and the South East, saying the areas could still see accumulations of two to three centimetres of snow.

In its statement, the Met said this morning's snow is likely to turn to rain throughout the day.

It added: "Some small accumulations are possible across the warning area however many parts will see little or no cover, and where it does settle it is likely to melt through Saturday."

