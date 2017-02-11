Snow in the City causes flight delays at London's airports

Courtney Goldsmith

For once, it appears the Met Office's warnings of snow in the City were true.

Snow showers broke out in London in the early afternoon - but now some flights leaving the UK are facing delays.

Heathrow said in a tweet it is experiencing some delays due to the snowy weather.

@DanielAGleeson Hi Daniel, yes we're experiencing some delays. Please contact your airline regarding your specific flight. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) February 11, 2017

This comes after news of severe delays on the Piccadilly line's route to all Heathrow terminals due to signal failure.

A spokesperson for the company said flights are looking at delays of just 10 to 15 minutes.

Luton said plane deicing schedules are causing some delays on the runway.

Arrivals and departures may be subject to delays this morning due to very low temperatures and deicing schedules. — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) February 11, 2017

Customers at Gatwick have taken to Twitter to complain about long delays.

@Gatwick_Airport plane sat on the tarmac after landing for 40mins! Apparently due to snow conditions delaying planes. pic.twitter.com/QVNhUtO8yC — Adam warner (@warnera001) February 11, 2017

British Airways said its flights at Gatwick experienced a "small impact" from the snowy weather conditions - but not from strike action.

@bonesofyou The strike has not affected our operation. Weather conditions have had a small impact in London Gatwick earlier today. ^T — British Airways (@British_Airways) February 11, 2017

London's airports have suggested travellers check with individual airlines for more information about flight delays.

Early this morning, the Met Office updated its yellow warning for London and the South East, saying the areas could still see accumulations of two to three centimetres of snow.

In its statement, the Met said this morning's snow is likely to turn to rain throughout the day.

It added: "Some small accumulations are possible across the warning area however many parts will see little or no cover, and where it does settle it is likely to melt through Saturday."