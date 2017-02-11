FTSE 100 7258.75 +0.40%
Saturday 11 February 2017 11:59am

Severe Piccadilly Line delays are cutting access Heathrow

Courtney Goldsmith
Headed to Heathrow? You might want to avoid the Piccadilly line (Source: Getty)

Severe delays on the Piccadilly line are limiting access to Heathrow this afternoon.

A signal failure on the Tube line is causing travellers major delays.

An hour ago, Transport for London's Piccadilly line tweeted there is no service between Northfields and all Heathrow terminals and severe delays between Acton Town and Northfields.

One traveller asked when the issue would be resolved via Twitter, to which the Piccadilly line said it couldn't predict.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

