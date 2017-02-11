Severe Piccadilly Line delays are cutting access Heathrow

Courtney Goldsmith

Severe delays on the Piccadilly line are limiting access to Heathrow this afternoon.

A signal failure on the Tube line is causing travellers major delays.

An hour ago, Transport for London's Piccadilly line tweeted there is no service between Northfields and all Heathrow terminals and severe delays between Acton Town and Northfields.

No service between Northfields and all Heathrow Terminals and severe delays between Acton Town and Northfields due to a signal failure. — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) February 11, 2017

One traveller asked when the issue would be resolved via Twitter, to which the Piccadilly line said it couldn't predict.

@marky7773 Hi, I can't predict, sorry. Am told engineers are investigating but don't have ETA, sorry. (contd) — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) February 11, 2017

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.