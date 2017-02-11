Courtney Goldsmith

Britain's public parks are at a "tipping point" of falling into neglect as budgets are hit by major cuts, a report by MPs today warned.

Parks face temporary or permanent closures, the removal of play equipment, and more rats and weeds due to a lack of funds.

The UK's more than 27,000 green spaces have seen cuts of up to 97 per cent over the last five years, the report by the Commons Communities and Local Government (CLG) Committee said.

More than 92 per cent of park budgets have been cut by local authorities, the report found.

Increasing housing demand is also putting pressure on parks, as one city council told the committee new developments were "nibbling away" at existing green space at the same time as increasing demand for such public open spaces.

"Ensuring parks remain open and accessible to our communities is a key concern for councils," said Ian Stephens, chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA)'s culture, tourism and sport board.

"However, over the previous parliament central government funding for councils was reduced by 40 per cent in real terms and they continue to experience funding pressures. Despite this difficult backdrop, councils are doing everything they can to provide the best possible park services," Stephens said.

Clive Betts, chairman of the CLG Committee said every local authority should have a strategic plan that recognises the benefits of parks - seeing them as more than "just grass and tulips" - and brings in resources from outside traditional budgets.

"Parks are treasured public assets, as the overwhelming response to our inquiry demonstrates, but they are at a tipping point and, if we are to prevent a period of decline with potentially severe consequences, then action must be taken," Betts said.

Local authorities are responsible for taking care of public parks, but they have not statutory duty to fund and maintain the green spaces. The report said more than 320,000 people have signed a petition calling for such a statutory duty to be imposed.

