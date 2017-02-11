FTSE 100 7258.75 +0.40%
Saturday 11 February 2017 9:36am

More like dandruff: These are the best tweets about London's snow flurries

Courtney Goldsmith
London's snow display last night wasn't quite this dramatic
London's snow display last night wasn't quite this dramatic (Source: Getty)

Last night, the Met Office warned the City could get as much as an inch of snow during the evening rush hour.

However, things weren't quite that drastic on the ground.

Some Londoners questioned whether what fell from the sky could actually be classed as snow at all.

Others mocked the City's habit of overreacting.

Foreigners had quite different takes on the snow...

And some were just thankful the trains were still running.

Will there be more snow today?

Early this morning, the Met Office updated its yellow warning for London and the South East, saying the areas could still see accumulations of two to three centimetres of snow throughout the day.

But Londoners will be hard-pressed to expect anything more than a few flurries after snow alerts over the past month have proved disappointing.

In its statement today, the Met said this morning's snow is likely to turn to rain throughout the day.

It added: "Some small accumulations are possible across the warning area however many parts will see little or no cover, and where it does settle it is likely to melt through Saturday."

