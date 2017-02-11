More like dandruff: These are the best tweets about London's snow flurries

Courtney Goldsmith

Last night, the Met Office warned the City could get as much as an inch of snow during the evening rush hour.

However, things weren't quite that drastic on the ground.

Some Londoners questioned whether what fell from the sky could actually be classed as snow at all.

Snowing in a half hearted can't be bothered to stick fashion 🌨more dandruff than precipitation. #londonsnow — Anne Steele (@anneoftheshire) February 11, 2017

is it snowing in #London or is it just a trial version of snow? #londonsnow or maybe it is just ghost of the snow. #saturdaymorning #snow — July Gunce Ates (@gunce_ates) February 11, 2017

Others mocked the City's habit of overreacting.

3 flakes of snow have fallen in London! Cancel the trains! Close the tube! Divert the buses! Start looting! The End is Neigh #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/Yqka1q0t6h — Ευτέρπη (@MadonnaEffect) February 10, 2017

Foreigners had quite different takes on the snow...

And some were just thankful the trains were still running.

It's snowing in London and the overground is still running. What magic is this? #londonsnow — Simone Hill (@gothinisity) February 11, 2017

Will there be more snow today?

Early this morning, the Met Office updated its yellow warning for London and the South East, saying the areas could still see accumulations of two to three centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Yellow Warning of Snow for London & South East England https://t.co/1uVsCrJyee — Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) February 11, 2017

But Londoners will be hard-pressed to expect anything more than a few flurries after snow alerts over the past month have proved disappointing.

In its statement today, the Met said this morning's snow is likely to turn to rain throughout the day.

It added: "Some small accumulations are possible across the warning area however many parts will see little or no cover, and where it does settle it is likely to melt through Saturday."