Courtney Goldsmith

Donald Trump last night said he's considering signing a new executive order banning travel from people of certain countries.

The news comes a day after a US federal appeals court upheld a decision to suspended the US President's controversial ban.

After angrily tweeting that the ruling put US national security at risk, Trump announced he was mulling a "brand new order" that could be issued as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Trump made the surprise announcement while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late last night as he and the Japanese premier jetted off to his estate in Florida for the weekend.

In his typical fashion, the President gave no details of what a new ban would look like. Reuters reported a congressional aide familiar with the matter said Trump might rewrite the ban to explicitly exclude green card holders or permanent residents, which was not clear in the original order.

Trump's original executive order banned entry into the US of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for a period of 90 days and all refugees for 120 days. Refugees from Syria were banned indefinitely.

White House officials have contradicted themselves on whether or not Trump's administration will pursue further action in court. Chief of staff Reince Priebus told reporters late last night that taking the case to the Supreme Court remained a possibility, while another White House official said earlier that day the administration was not planning to escalate the dispute.

"Every single court option is on the table," Priebus said. "And, in addition to that, we're pursuing executive orders right now that we expect to be enacted soon that will further protect Americans from terrorism."

Last Saturday, Londoners marched in opposition to the bill for the second time in a week.