9 ways Donald Trump is falling out with the American voter

Ashley Coates

As the latest batch of polling results are released, Trump finds himself increasing at odds with both Republican and Democrats voters.

Trump’s approval ratings are the worst of any new President, and have continued to slide since he took office on 20th January. According to the New York pollsters, Public Policy Polling, Trump’s approval rating in his third week has fallen to 43 per cent, compared with Obama’s 65 per cent approval rating in his second week and George W. Bush’s approval numbers which largely remained in the mid-50s in early 2001.

In the face of poor polling, President Trump has advised the American public that “any negative polls are fake news”. Here's a few things we learnt from the latest set of numbers.

Read more: Germany exports reach record £1 trillion amid Trump currency accusations

They don’t like his people. Only 27 per cent of respondents are happy with his choice of education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who got through her Senate confirmation hearing only when a tie was broken by the new vice-president, Mike Pence. A question of judgement. 53 per cent of Americans say they would trust the judiciary over Trump. Obamacare is becoming increasingly popular - As more Americans have signed up to the Affordable Care Act, its popularity has continued to grow. Only 32 per cent of voters support the full repeal of Obamacare, while 67 per cent support modifying the existing legislation, according to Public Policy Polling. They prefer Saturday Night Live...the comedy programme famous for impressions of both Trump and Clinton recently lampooned the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer. SNL has a credibility rating of 48/43 over Trump. ..and the New York Times. The Times has been a frequent victim of Trump’s tweets, which have described the outlet as both fake news and a failing news organisation. Only 22 per cent believe the Executive Order on immigration was well executed according to Public Policy Polling. Polling on the controversial immigration measure varies significantly, with a Morning Consult/Politico poll showing overall support for the travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim states.



In a blog post on Public Policy Polling’s site, Tom Jenson notes that the 45 per cent of polled voters who support the Executive Order: “by a 51/23 margin Trump voters say that the Bowling Green Massacre shows why Trump's immigration policy is needed”. The Bowling Green Massacre is a fictional event referenced by Trump’s former campaign manager and key White House aide, Kellyanne Conway, to support the Executive Order on immigration. They don’t approve of invading neighbouring countries. Trump has threatened to invade Mexico, a move that has only seven per cent support according to Public Policy Polling. One way in which Americans are in general agreement with their President is they definitely don’t want to pay for the “beautiful wall” between the southern states and Mexico. 32 per cent of polled voters support a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico to help pay for the wall, while 55 per cent are against. They are friendly towards Australians. Australia has historically been one of America’s closest allies, but a fiery phone call with Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, saw the President accuse Turnbull of trying to export the “next Boston bomber”, according to a leaked account of the call. The overwhelming majority of Americans do not share Donald Trump’s affection for either Vladimir Putin or the Russian state. 62 per cent of Americans believe Trump needs to divest himself of his business interests. Trump resigned his leadership of the Trump Organisation but critics have argued that the assets he still owns should be placed in a trust.

Read more: Trump's UK visit is just months away, according to police

There was one issue where the polled voters were more torn - Americans are divided 46/46 for and against impeaching the President.