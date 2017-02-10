Courtney Goldsmith

Punch Taverns shareholders today voted to approve Heineken's 180p-per-share offer, totaling £403m.

The offer was made by Vine Acquisitions, the vehicle Heineken shares with partner Patron Capital, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Punch.

Before today's meeting, it already had the backing of Punch’s board and its top three shareholders, who own a combined stake of 52.3 per cent.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

