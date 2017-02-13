Rupert Wesson

I work for an investment management firm and run a back office team which works with clients on compliance issues. I need my team to improve their client-facing skills in order to help us build better relationships and ultimately win more business. I’ve persuaded the company to allocate a small amount of money for training, but how can I ensure we get the most bang for our buck?

There is a perception that behavioural change is achieved simply through training. This is not the case. Training is an integral part of the process, but it is not a magic bullet.

As human beings we are naturally wary, or even defensive, about change. If your team cannot see a compelling need to change, there is likely to be resistance, both active and passive, from the start. You need to overcome this or the money spent on training will be wasted.

Before you do anything else, consult with your team. Make a case for change that is both rational and emotional. Not only does the team need to understand what changes you are trying to achieve, but they must also understand why you are trying to achieve them.

If you can persuade them that being better at building client relationships represents an opportunity for both the business and themselves, you will have everyone on board. If you also give them some autonomy in the process, they will help to shape and drive the process for you.

Next, some good news. The most powerful way of changing behaviour in the team is also the simplest and cheapest: you need to be setting an example. Ask yourself whether you demonstrate the behaviours that you want to see in your team.

Be ruthlessly honest with yourself; if the answer is no, your plan will fail. If you’re not setting an example, are you really the right person to be leading the team? If they see you doing the right thing all day, every day, this will have a powerful impact and be a force-multiplier for the training.

You should also think about your everyday interactions with your team, because this too will have an impact on the changes you seek. If you are polite and engaging to clients but rude and dismissive to your team, don’t be surprised if they reflect this behaviour to their own clients.

Finally, before you consider a training programme, ask yourself if the business systems and processes in your office will support the team in the enhanced role you have envisaged. For example, does your client relationship management consist of just a spreadsheet, or is there a system in place that will allow your team to track client contact, set reminders and send automatic emails? If the systems do not support the new approach, your team will question your commitment to it.

Once you have these key pillars of the change programme in place, you can consider investing in training. But, like all investments, you should manage it carefully. Prepare your team for the training programme with comprehensive briefings and by setting personal objectives in advance. Once they return, speak to everyone individually and look to clarify what they have learnt and what they are going to do differently, and then hold them to their commitments.

As a good leader it is then up to you to continue to coach the team in the new client skills they have gained. Some will find it easier than others, and you should look to find the balance between giving them positive support while leaving enough space to learn and improve through a little trial and error.

Rupert Wesson is Debrett’s Academy director.