Courtney Goldsmith

After substantial gains yesterday, London Metal Exchange copper prices have today jumped to their highest level since June 2015.

Benchmark copper has risen four per cent to a session high of $6,056 a tonne. It was trading at $6,042 earlier today.

The surge came as talk emerged that BHP Billiton is declaring a force majeure on shipments from its Escondida mine in Chile, according to Reuters.

BHP has not immediately confirmed the force majeure at Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, had been declared.

Indonesia issues a new permit

Elsewhere in the copper mining world, US miner Freeport McMoRan has been issued a new permit from the Indonesian government for its Grasberg mine where exports have been suspended for a month.

Freeport said the stoppage of copper concentrate exports from the world's second-largest mine reduced output from by around 70m pounds of copper per month.

Rio Tinto, which is in a joint venture with Freeport, yesterday said it was mulling exiting the mine after Freeport warned it could be forced to cut production and reduce its workforce if it didn't get a new permit by mid-February.

It is not yet clear whether Freeport has agreed to adopt the new permit.