Emma Haslett

The wisdom of Apple chief executive Tim Cook may not be cited as often as his predecessor, but if there's one thing Cook's visit to the UK yesterday taught us, it's that he gives good quote.

Yes, as Cook was presented with an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow before he headed off to meet the PM yesterday, he gave one piece of advice to students: "Don't work for money: it will wear out fast, and you will never be happy - one or the other".

Instead, he advised students to be aim for passion: "You have to find the intersection of doing something you're passionate about and at the same time something that is in the service of other people".

Sensible stuff. Here are other nuggets of sage advice from Cook.

1. "Your values matter. They are your north star. Work takes on new meaning when you feel you're pointed in the right direction"

- During a speech at George Washington University

2. "He's the best teacher I ever had by far. There was nothing traditional about him"

- In an interview with Fast Company

3. "The largest lesson I learned from Steve was the joy in life is in the journey, and I saw him live this every day"

- At Steve Jobs' memorial

4. "Winning has never been about making the most"

- At the All Things Digital conference

5. "The sidelines are not where you want to live your life. The world needs you in the arena"

- During a speech at George Washington University

6. "History rarely yields to one person. But think and never forget what happens when it does"

- During a speech at George Washington University

7. "In the long arc of time, you are only relevant if customers love you"

- During a Q&A with the Wall Street Journal

8. Let your joy be in your journey, not in some distant goal"

- In a speech at Auburn University

9. "I think we have a responsibility to give back to the communities, to pick ways that we can do that"

- In an interview with Businessweek

10. "Our culture is to leave the world better than we found it"

- At the WSJD Live conference

11. "Part of social progress is understanding that a person is not defined only by one's sexuality, race, or gender."

- At Auburn University