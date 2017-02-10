FTSE 100 7260.53 +0.43%
"Don't work for money" and 11 other devastatingly profound quotes from Tim Cook

Emma Haslett
Cook visited the UK yesterday (Source: Getty)

The wisdom of Apple chief executive Tim Cook may not be cited as often as his predecessor, but if there's one thing Cook's visit to the UK yesterday taught us, it's that he gives good quote.

Yes, as Cook was presented with an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow before he headed off to meet the PM yesterday, he gave one piece of advice to students: "Don't work for money: it will wear out fast, and you will never be happy - one or the other".

Instead, he advised students to be aim for passion: "You have to find the intersection of doing something you're passionate about and at the same time something that is in the service of other people".

Sensible stuff. Here are other nuggets of sage advice from Cook.

1. "Your values matter. They are your north star. Work takes on new meaning when you feel you're pointed in the right direction"

Apple CEO Tim Cook Stops By Hour Of Code Workshop Event Within Apple Store
(Source: Getty)

- During a speech at George Washington University

2. "He's the best teacher I ever had by far. There was nothing traditional about him"

Apple Introduces New Versions Of The iMac Computer And iLife Applications
(Source: Getty)

- In an interview with Fast Company

3. "The largest lesson I learned from Steve was the joy in life is in the journey, and I saw him live this every day"

Apple CEO Steve Jobs Delivers Opening Keynote At Macworld
(Source: Getty)

- At Steve Jobs' memorial

4. "Winning has never been about making the most"

Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Go On Sale
(Source: Getty)

- At the All Things Digital conference

5. "The sidelines are not where you want to live your life. The world needs you in the arena"

Apple Debuts New Watch
(Source: Getty)

- During a speech at George Washington University

6. "History rarely yields to one person. But think and never forget what happens when it does"

GERMANY-US-IT-APPLE
(Source: Getty)

- During a speech at George Washington University

7. "In the long arc of time, you are only relevant if customers love you"

US-IT-APPLE-NEWS-FEED
(Source: Getty)

- During a Q&A with the Wall Street Journal

8. Let your joy be in your journey, not in some distant goal"

Apple Holds Event To Announce New Products
(Source: Getty)

- In a speech at Auburn University

9. "I think we have a responsibility to give back to the communities, to pick ways that we can do that"

Annual Allen And Co. Investors Meeting Draws CEO's And Business Leaders To Sun Valley, Idaho
(Source: Getty)

- In an interview with Businessweek

10. "Our culture is to leave the world better than we found it"

Annual Allen And Co. Investors Meeting Draws CEO's And Business Leaders To Sun Valley, Idaho
(Source: Getty)

- At the WSJD Live conference

11. "Part of social progress is understanding that a person is not defined only by one's sexuality, race, or gender."

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference Begins In San Francisco
(Source: Getty)

- At Auburn University

