Nina Edy

There are heart stickers plastered on every shop window, and you can’t seem get away from all the his’n’hers gift guides. It can only mean one thing - Valentine's day is on it way.

By now the most romantic (and poshest) restaurants are booked up - but dinner is boring anyway. For a creative way to celebrate your beloved, we’ve got you covered: feast your doe eyes on these alternative dates...

1. Bed, Flicks and Chill at Andaz London Liverpool Street

Turning “Netflix and Chill” on its head, this five-star luxury lifestyle hotel is encouraging guests to binge watch their favourite movies while sipping on prosecco - in luxurious accommodation. Also included in the deal is an indulgent menu of “chilling” ice cream (see what they did there?), a full English breakfast in the morning, a complimentary 2pm late checkout, and discounts for room service and health club treatments. Prices start from £199 and guests will be able to book from 10 February. Book your stay here.

2. Dancing on ice

If you’re looking for a lot of sparkle, then Luminocity’s ice rink, located in the heart of Canary Wharf, is the place you need to be. You and your beloved can take a spin while surrounded by twinkling lights (and skyscrapers) - with 8km of LED lights dancing beneath the ice. To top off a magical evening, enjoy champagne and strawberries or cocktails at the onsite bar. Buy your tickets here.

3. Romance with a view

Sip champagne while watching the City go by at the View from the Shard. The experience features romantic views of London with added mood lighting and a saxophonist to create the perfect setting.

Tickets include access to Level 69 and the open-air Skydeck, complimentary audio and visual guides in various languages, plus access to London’s highest champagne bar. If you’re peckish, you can buy drinks and snacks on Level 72, and an award-winning master chocolatier will be there all night offering luxury chocolate. Pre-book tickets online in advance and save 15 per cent.

4. Watch a romantic classic

You may have seen it a million times already but you can catch Audrey Hepburn in her most romantic role in the classic that is Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The Courthouse Hotel in Shoreditch is hosting a screening complete with a two boxes of popcorn for you and you other half on arrival, and a "Ball & Chain" cocktail after the viewing. Charming. The cost is £35 for two tickets - book here.

5. Fall in love with art

If you’re more of an arts fan (or your date is), head to a London’s many museums or galleries. Admission is usually free, but do your research to ensure you date runs smoothly.

In case you don’t have anyone special to spend the day with - here are two chances to meet them...

Sweaty speed dating

Take part in an intense circuit workout and spend two minutes with prospective dates at each station. Organised by Ultimate Performance Fitness, the class will involve 10 high-intensity workout stations where you’ll be put through your paces by highly-qualified personal trainers as you get to know your date. Once you’re done sweating, you’ll be whisked away to a local restaurant to continue the evening. Romantic…

Tickets cost £20 and can be booked here.

Romantic Dog walk

Dog owners are encouraged to share the love by joining the Valentines Dog Walk on Hampstead Heath - to celebrate the love between humans and their canine friends. After the romantic stroll, it’s back to the Garden Gate Pub, where 15 most loved-up pets and owners will win goodie bags. Tickets are £5 per dog so be sure to register your interest here.