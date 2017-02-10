Emma Haslett

Brace yourselves: London could get as much as an inch of snow during evening rush hour tonight, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for London and the South East.

This morning it said showers in and around the capital could bring accumulations of 2cm-3cm, and warned commuters to brace themselves for disruption to transport, as well as slippery conditions on roads and pavements.

"Sleet and snow showers will feed into parts of Kent and perhaps Sussex during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday," it said

"These may align for a time to bring a small area of more persistent snow with some accumulations."

However, it added: "Many parts, however, will see little or no cover, and and where it falls it is likely to melt through Saturday."

Even if you're not affected by the snow, wrap up warm over the weekend: temperatures are expected to stay below three degrees celsius today, inching up to four degrees tomorrow and five degrees on Sunday. Bracing.

Heading out this afternoon? Wrap up warm, it's going to feel bitterly cold in that wind! Some wintry showers around too - mainly in east ❄️️ pic.twitter.com/fIxqXAvtsk — Met Office (@metoffice) February 10, 2017

Meanwhile, if the cloud does clear, stargazers are in for an astronomical feast tonight, with a lunar eclipse, so-called "snow moon" and the New Year comet all visible.

The comet will be visible from earth for the first time since 2011 as it makes its way across the northern hemisphere.

