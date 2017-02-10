Pimlico Plumbers loses appeal in employment status case

Caitlin Morrison

Pimlico Plumbers has lost its court appeal over the employment status of one of its workers.

The case was brought after a ruling in favour of one of the company's "self-employed" plumbers, Gary Smith.

The BBC reported that the Court of Appeal ruled that Smith was actually a "worker" and was therefore entitled to basic workers' rights.

This ruling follows a similar decision made by the court last year in relation to Uber drivers. In October 2016, an employment tribunal said drivers for the ride-hailing app should be afforded workers' rights, in what union leader Maria Ludkin called a "monumental victory".

Pimlico Plumbers has been contacted for comment.

