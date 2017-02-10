FTSE 100 7252.07 +0.31%
Friday 10 February 2017 10:42am

Pimlico Plumbers loses appeal in employment status case

Caitlin Morrison
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-COURT-BREXIT
Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins (Source: Getty)

Pimlico Plumbers has lost its court appeal over the employment status of one of its workers.

The case was brought after a ruling in favour of one of the company's "self-employed" plumbers, Gary Smith.

The BBC reported that the Court of Appeal ruled that Smith was actually a "worker" and was therefore entitled to basic workers' rights.

This ruling follows a similar decision made by the court last year in relation to Uber drivers. In October 2016, an employment tribunal said drivers for the ride-hailing app should be afforded workers' rights, in what union leader Maria Ludkin called a "monumental victory".

Pimlico Plumbers has been contacted for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

