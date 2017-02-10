Jasper Jolly

The trade deficit narrowed in the fourth quarter as exports to countries outside the European Union (EU) rose sharply.

The deficit shrank to £8.6bn from October to December, a £5.6bn drop from the third quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Exports to the EU rose steadily, but they were outshone by a significant increase in non-EU exports of £43.8bn, while imports from non-EU countries fell after rising steeply in the third quarter.

The narrowing of the deficit was driven by increased exports of oil and aircraft, as well as an outflow of gold.

Goods exports increased by 4.4 per cent between November and December. The UK’s trade deficit had widened considerably in November despite exports rising to an all-time high of £47.7bn.

Economists are watching the balance of trade closely to see if the devaluation of sterling will boost exports, as foreign buyers find British goods less expensive. Sterling has fallen in value by around 16 per cent against the US dollar since its pre-referendum peak.

While the fall in sterling should theoretically narrow the trade deficit as exports increase, it can also have the short-term impact of making imports grow, as import bills rise in value when paid in pounds.

Export prices rose by three per cent between the third and fourth quarters, while import prices rose by 2.4 per cent, the ONS says.

Despite narrowing in the last quarter, the trade deficit actually rose year-on-year to £39.4bn, as imports increased by £29.3bn.

The UK faces major changes to the way it trades as it leaves the EU. Ahead of Brexit exports of financial services rose by £1.1bn in 2016, but the increase in other professional services – including legal, accounting, consulting and research – far outweighed the financial sector, growing by £4.8bn over the year.

Exports by sector 2016 value £m Annual change £m Imports by sector 2016 value £m Annual change £m Other business 68,987 4,765 Travel 46,277 4,869 Insurance and pension 17,919 3,105 Financial 11,616 1,746 Personal, recreation 4,684 1,883 Transport 22,299 668 TMT 19,532 1,697 Government 2,967 233 Financial 54,772 1,121 Personal, recreation 3,483 110 Transport 26,636 993 TMT 10,233 -18 Government 2,658 70 Insurance and pension 161 -33 Manufacturing 3,985 -295 Manufacturing 1,449 -68 Construction 1,175 -420 IP charges 8,297 -171 IP charges 12,064 -612 Construction 839 -367 Travel 28,768 -989 Other business 38,072 -1,206 Total exports 241,180 11,318 Total imports 145,693 5,763

UK exports reflect the economy as a whole in being dominated by services. The sector accounts for almost 80 per cent of UK GDP, and the ONS figures reflect this strength, with a similar proportion of exports taken up by the service economy.

The UK has not exported more than it imported, a trade surplus, since before the millennium.