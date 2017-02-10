Richard Upton

While there was much in the Housing White Paper unveiled this week that will help Local Authorities and developers build more homes, the overall approach fails to address the urgent need for a long-term solution.

London needs 50,000 new homes a year just to keep up with its population growth. But in 2015 we only managed to build 25,000 – and that was a bumper year. This is why we need to reassess the fundamentals of development in the UK.

The challenges

Do more with less. That’s what local authorities face in terms of both budgets and projects that will deliver new homes and social infrastructure. This double bind is not set to change any time soon – indeed the White Paper has arguably asked local governments to undertake more bureaucracy and deliver more results. The LGA expects the overall funding gap to be £5.8bn by 2020.

The White Paper referenced a skills shortage within the construction workforce, but there are also financial and skills shortages in planning departments, which means they do not have the capacity to turn opportunities into reality.

The public sector cannot achieve the scale of regeneration and development required on its own. It needs investment, expertise and action – which is what private sector developers are ready to deliver. For our part, private sector property developers need to realise the crucial role they have to play. Great development comes about when a developer realises its responsibilities; it’s not an exercise in smash and grab.

Read more: Should I live above a shop? Read the pros and cons first

An entrepreneurial approach

Traditionally, councils have dealt with budget challenges by reducing headcount, selling assets and reducing costs. But we’re seeing local authorities now acting more like developers. acquiring new land and assets, creating plans and taking an entrepreneurial approach to realise the value in the land assets they own.

In London and much of the country 40 per cent of the land that could be built on is owned by public bodies, which is why proposals to allow higher density development are to be welcomed and should be applied to publicly-owned land as well as private.

Local councils are becoming more forward-looking, autonomous, and frankly, savvy than we’ve ever seen them in the property market as they look at new ways to bridge the funding gap. By putting themselves in the driving seat, they are able to curate their own plans and develop a scheme-by-scheme approach to development sites. Potentially, this means that local authorities are better able to deliver the range of homes needed for everyone they are elected to support.

Read more: How estate agents lure investors with VIP party invites

A practical solution

The system needs two things: more professional resource and the professionalisation of planning committees, which need to be separated from the political process.

Also absent from the White Paper was reference to the importance of mixed-use development. Calling for more homes in the right places is one thing, but building homes isn’t enough. It’s schemes with a mixture of homes, shops and local services like schools and healthcare, that create communities, and local councils have such a crucial role in helping to curate them.

The need for strong private-public collaboration is urgent. When private developers and local authorities team up, they can create transformational socio-economic change from clever mixed-use development.

In a fast- changing world developers need to take a bigger view. Local authorities are, in real terms, the only lasting anchor tenant in their area. Developers need to accept more responsibility; local authorities need to be entrepreneurial. This role reversal might just create the step change in productivity the UK needs.