Hannah Wilkinson

Enterprise Inns becomes Ei as managed pub strategy pays off

Britain’s biggest pub owner Enterprise Inns expects to deliver full-year financial results in line with expectations after like-for-like income growth of 1.6 per cent in the 18 weeks to February 2017.

Announcing a name change to Ei Group, the pub owner said its expansion strategy for the managed pubs arm of the business is also progressing as expected, with 250 sites on-track to be wholly run and operated by the group by the end of September 2016

This is up from 16 when it outlined the plans in 2014 in response to government-mandated restrictions on “tied” beer licences. Hailed as a victory for small pub tenants, the legislation posed a threat to owners’ margins.