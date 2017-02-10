Melissa York

360 Barking, Barking

From £295,000

This collection of one and two bedroom flats on Cambridge Road is in the heart of a soon-to-be “reinvigorated” town centre in east London. Plans are underfoot to turn its riverside into “Barcelona-on-Thames” and these new homes come with underfloor heating, in-built appliances and access to a garden roof terrace.

One Crown Place, The City

From £735,000

Perched on the edge of the Square Mile, One Crown Place is a mixed-use development bringing 246 private apartments, offices and shops to the Sun Street Conservation area. Sitting opposite the Broadgate Estate on the Hackney border, a Georgian terrace has been restored by Kohn Pederson Fox Associates – architects that have worked on New York’s MOMA and the World Bank’s HQ in Washington – into a residents’ club and boutique hotel. First completions are due in the summer of 2020 and 938 bike spaces are available.

West Hampstead Square, Hampstead

From £485,000

Marks & Spencer has recently been confirmed for the ground floor of this mixed-use development that is set to bring a new public square to West End Lane. Developer Ballymore is looking for more retail or office tenants to sit below 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments sitting across five blocks. These are the first new build homes in an area dominated by Victorian terraces and period mansion blocks, with bespoke vintage features throughout.

London City Island, Canning Town

From £499,450

Potential buyers will be able to get a first glimpse of completed sections of this huge regeneration site in east London this weekend. Tomorrow from 10am to 4pm, seven two and three bedroom apartments will go on sale and there will be an opportunity to buy a further 15 off-plan. The 12-acre site is set to be the new home of English National Ballet and residents will be inducted into an arts club. The first restaurants and a grocery has already opened and there will be around 700 new homes built in total.

The Collection, Blackheath

From £320,000 to £480,000

This weekend will see 14 new homes go on sale available to purchase using the government’s 40 per cent Help to Buy London equity loan. Launched with a Valentines theme, the developer is urging buyers to ‘find their perfect match’ out of the homes on offer, including studios, one and two bedroom apartments by the river near Blackheath Village. Oak flooring has been used throughout, there are built-in appliances and underfloor heating, while Lewisham station is a half hour walk away.

