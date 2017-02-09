Mark Sands

The role of House of Commons speaker John Bercow is under threat after a Conservative MP tabled a "no confidence" motion.

James Duddridge has been a vocal critic of Bercow's Donald Trump intervention, in which the speaker vowed to fight any invitation for the US President to address MPs and peers in Parliament.

Read More: Commons speaker John Bercow defends controversial Trump intervention

Speaking to Sky News, Duddridge said: "We want a fresh speaker, a speaker that has the confidence of the full House.

He added: "I've been absolutely amazed at the number of people who've encouraged me to table this motion of no confidence.

"The number of MPs speaking out will increase and it will be known that the speaker's position is untenable."

Read More: Is speaker John Bercow an embarrassment to the House of Commons?

Yesterday, Duddridge wrote a letter to Downing Street asking the Prime Minister to grant her cabinet a free vote on Bercow.

Without the extra numbers of government ministers, it is not clear that Duddridge will have the numbers to succeed in his bid to unseat the speaker - Bercow's intervention was welcomed by Labour and SNP MPs earlier this week.

As Parliament is now in recess, any vote can not happen until 20 February at the earliest.