Betting: England to edge a tight Six Nations affair in Cardiff

Ben Cleminson

DESPITE victory last week, a much-improved performance is needed by England when they travel to Cardiff to face Wales on Saturday.

The Red Rose ran out 19-16 winners against France last week thanks to a late Ben Te’o try, extending their streak to 15 games.

However, that unbeaten run will be put to the test – especially if they are as disjointed as they were in the Six Nations opener.

Rob Howley’s Wales also produced an indifferent display – though they improved to defeat Italy 33-7 in Rome.

The Welsh trailed at the interval, but ran in three second-half tries as their class eventually told.

Man of the Match Sam Warburton is likely to trouble an inexperienced England back row with just 10 Test starts between them.

23-year-old Jack Clifford replaces the injured Tom Wood at flanker for England, and he’ll have his work cut out against the former Wales skipper.

As ever, comments from Eddie Jones have dominated the build-up to this one, with the Aussie claiming England are “petrified of playing Wales in Wales” – something that’ll surely fire-up his starting XV.

Jones is already trying to trump his opposite number Howley – the alternative fact being that the Red Rose actually came out on top 21-16 in their last game in Cardiff.

While England were embarrassed by Wales at their home World Cup, their recent record over their biggest rivals has been strong.

As well as that 2015 Six Nations win, they added two more victories in 2016 as part of the current unbeaten streak.

With that mental edge, and influential Welsh back-liners George North and Dan Biggar missing, I fancy England to continue their run tomorrow evening.

Star Sports make it evens for England to make it win number 16 with a -5 handicap.

Both sides know how important this game could be in the Six Nations shake-up.

A tense, low-scoring game is predicted – even though the roof is closed

Sell total points at 41 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

England (-5) - Evens (Star Sports)

Sell total points - 41 (Sporting Index)