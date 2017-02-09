Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is beginning to rebuild his front bench following some high-profile resignations, with Treasury no.2 Rebecca Long Bailey stepping up to cover the business sector.

Long Bailey served as shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, but will replace Clive Lewis as shadow business secretary.

Lewis was among the MPs to quit the party's frontbench over Corbyn's orders to vote in favour of the Article 50 Bill, which passed with overwhelming support from MPs yesterday.

