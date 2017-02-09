FTSE 100 7229.50 +0.57%
views
Thursday 9 February 2017 5:54pm

Jeremy Corbyn kicks off his latest reshuffle by promoting John McDonnell's deputy

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Skymoons delivers eastern promise in game changing UK Investment
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Delivers His Keynote Speech To Party Conference
Corbyn has twice been elected as Labour's leader since 2015. (Source: Getty)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is beginning to rebuild his front bench following some high-profile resignations, with Treasury no.2 Rebecca Long Bailey stepping up to cover the business sector.

Long Bailey served as shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, but will replace Clive Lewis as shadow business secretary.

Lewis was among the MPs to quit the party's frontbench over Corbyn's orders to vote in favour of the Article 50 Bill, which passed with overwhelming support from MPs yesterday.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Corbyn's wrong: The system isn't rigged
Christian May
Christian May | Staff

Can the Labour Party survive Brexit?
Andrew Hawkins
Andrew Hawkins | Contributor

Labour donor could be ejected from the party over Ukip payment
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff