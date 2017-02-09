Joe Hall

Even Eddie Jones admitted that England weren’t at their best in a sluggish, narrow victory over France on Saturday.

England displayed little of the vigour and verve that swept them to a grand slam last year and it was in an inexperienced new-look back row of Maro Itoje, Tom Wood and Nathan Hughes that was pinpointed as the weak link.

“It was poor,” said former England head coach Sir Clive Woodward.

His assessment of what went wrong? “We were getting smashed in the forwards and there was no energy in the back row.”

The numbers lend credence to the argument. Collectively, England’s loose forwards got on the ball just 24 times, according to data from Accenture, official technology partner of the Six Nations. Only Italy, last season’s basement team, recorded fewer carries in the back row with 21.

Both the injured Chris Robshaw and James Haskell — who was introduced as a substitute — impressed last year but particularly notable in its absence from England’s armoury at Twickenham on Saturday was the cannonball impact of Billy Vunipola running at an opposition defence.

England repeatedly hurled Vunipola-shaped bombs to breach the walls in front of them at last year’s Six Nations. The Saracens No8, ruled out this year through a knee injury, blasted through defenders 25 times throughout the tournament, 24 times more than any other back rower.

Nathan Hughes was the chief ball-carrier for Jones’ men against France, but only beat two defenders and did not record a single clean break.

In fact it was a figure on the opposite end of the scrum, France No8 Louis Picamoles who was most Vunipola-esque. The Northampton man made 131 metres from 16 carries, recorded two clean breaks, beat seven defenders and helped keep attacks flowing with four offloads.

Where England’s new-look back row were more effective was at the breakdown. Tom Wood hit 40 rucks in the match, the second most of any player across the weekend — although three penalties conceded, again the second most of any player, hints at discipline concerns. He will be replaced by Saracens’ 23-year-old Jack Clifford at the Principality Stadium.

In fact, Itoje, Wood and Hughes’ ruck effectiveness rates of 87 per cent, 78 per cent and 82 per cent respectively were superior to the averages recorded by England’s back rowers throughout last year’s tournament.

Yet they still face a fierce battle on the floor at the Principality Stadium this weekend. Wales’ back row of Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Sam Warburton boasted a ruck effectiveness percentage of 93 per cent, 90 per cent and 77 per cent respectively against Italy. Bath star Taulupe Faletau is also set to return from injury to bolster Wales’ back row options.

And while Wales’ back row made only 29 tackles to England’s 34 — perhaps a signal of their comparatively easier test in a 7 - 33 win over Italy — both Moriarty and Warburton were successful with 100 per cent of their tackles while Itoje was England’s best with an 83 per cent rate.