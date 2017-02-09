Ross McLean

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong has urged her side to keep the promotion bandwagon rolling after maintaining their bid to escape the anonymity of the Fed Cup third tier with victory over Latvia.

World No10 Johanna Konta and Heather Watson led the British charge in their latest Europe-Africa Zone I clash in Tallinn against lower-ranked opponents in the singles, before Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae prevailed in the doubles.

Britain’s 3-0 win followed Wednesday’s success against Portugal, while victory over Turkey on Friday will propel Britain to Saturday’s play-off stage. Victory there would see Britain progress to the World Group II play-offs in April.

“This will give the girls confidence,” said Keothavong. “Heather stepped up and delivered the first one to get us going when again the pressure was on her as the higher-ranked player.

“With Johanna, it was a high-level game but [her opponent, Jelena] Ostapenko could just not stay with her. Jo is just a different level these days and it is great tennis to watch. Again, no complaints, a win and still more to play for.”

British No2 Watson began Britain’s victory march with a 6-3, 6-0 drubbing of Diana Marcinkevica, who is ranked No307 in the world.

Konta followed suit in a clash expected to be her toughest of the week. The 25-year-old dispatched world No35 Ostapenko 6-2, 6-3, while Robson and Rae overcame Marcinkevica and Daniela Vismane 6-0, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.

“We knew Latvia were going to be strong and the scoreline doesn’t suggest it was as difficult as it felt,” said Konta. “It is never easy, no matter who you are playing in the Fed Cup, a lot of players raise their level and play without inhibitions.”