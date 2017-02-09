Rebecca Smith

No need to panic but RAF fighter jets have been dispatched to monitor two Russian bombers, which flew near UK airspace.

The pair of Tupolev TU-160 Blackjack bombers were in the UK's area of interest, but didn't enter British territorial airspace. So no worries then...

RAF Typhoons were dispatched from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland and Coningsby in Lincolnshire, though the Ministry of Defence hasn't released the number of jets involved in the interception.

The Russian bombers are thought to have passed to the west of Ireland after coming from the north east.

The Typhoon fighters were supported by a Voyager tanker from RAF Brize Norton during the operation.

It's been a busy week for RAF jets - only the other day, two Typhoon fighter jets were sent out to intercept a Pakistan International Airlines flight to Heathrow, landing it in Essex.

Essex police said that diversion was due to reports of a disruptive passenger.

