City Moves for 10 February 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Squire Patton Boggs

​Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Ian Wood as a partner in its global energy and natural resources practice group in the London office. Ian joins the firm from the energy and infrastructure group at King & Wood Mallesons in London, along with senior associate Rebecca Slater from his previous team. Ian has expertise in power and renewable energy and the low carbon energy sector, advising on regulated procurement, commercial contracts and construction issues. In addition, he advises on major infrastructure projects in the transportation and energy sectors.

Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group

Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group has appointed Stephen Morana as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect. Stephen has a wealth of technology, financial and equity capital markets experience. Until recently, Stephen was CFO of Zoopla Property Group, the FTSE250 digital media group, which also owns the uSwitch business. Before that he spent a decade at Betfair during which time he acted as CFO and interim CEO. He was part of the management team that grew the business from an early stage start-up to a multi-billion-pound listed business, which ultimately merged with Paddy Power to create one of the world's largest public online betting and gaming companies.

​Bovill

Bovill, the financial services regulatory consultancy, has appointed Twewah Marfo to join its newly established insurance and governance team. Twewah has nearly 15 years of experience in financial regulation and compliance. Twewah has held a number of high-profile roles including as lead supervisor at the Bank of England’s PRA major insurance groups department, as a senior manager at PwC, as FSA lead on the Competition Commission’s PPI market investigation and as a regulatory economist at Ofgem. At Bovill, Twewah will be responsible for developing and delivering its insurance and governance services to clients.

DueDil

DueDil, the company information platform, has appointed Pierre Berlin to the company’s senior leadership team as chief revenue officer, with immediate effect. In this role, Pierre will be responsible for ensuring the continued rapid growth of the business to meet its European ambitions. He joins DueDil after spending five years at LinkedIn, most recently as senior director of talent Solutions for EMEA, the line of LinkedIn’s business that represents over 60 per cent of its global revenues. Pierre has a strong background of leading and scaling sales teams at software companies Sidetrade, SAP and Business Objects.

